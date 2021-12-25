CM in Mysuru tomorrow

December 25, 2021

To inaugurate State-level Farmers’ Convention at Kalamandira; Oxygen Plant at JSS Hospital

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of World Farmers Day celebration, the State Federation of Farmer Associations and Karnataka Sugarcane Growers Association will be holding a State-level Farmers’ Convention in city on Dec.26 from 11 am onwards.

Announcing this at a press meet at Jaladarshini Guest House here on Thursday, Sugarcane Growers Association President Kurubur Shanthakumar said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the Convention at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road. The CM is scheduled to arrive in Mysore Airport at 2.05 pm and drive straight to Kalamandira.

After attending the Farmers Meet, Bommai will inaugurate the Oxygen Plant and launch ‘JSS Shravana Mithra App’ at JSS Hospital at 3.45 pm before returning to Bengaluru by a special flight at 4.30 pm.

Union Minister of State for Fertilizers and Chemicals Bhagwanth Khuba will release a souvenir at the Convention. Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will grace the occasion. The Union Government’s Farmer Income Doubling Committee Head Ashok Dalvai will release ‘Raitha Dhwani’ special issue on the occasion. Senior journalist H.R. Ranganath will be the chief guest.

Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah will deliver the valedictory address at 4.30 pm the same day. Senior Journalist Ravi Hegde will be the chief guest, Kurubur Shanthakumar said adding that the event features seminars and sessions to be attended by experts.

Continuing, Shanthakumar said Samyukta Kisan Morcha National leader Shivakumar, World Farmers Day Celebrations Committee President Dr. S. Shivarajappa, State Raitha Sangha President V.R. Nayaranareddy, Former State Farm Prices Commission Chairman Dr. Prakash Kammaradi, Kerala farmer leader K.V. Biju, farmer leader Chukki Nanjundaswamy, National Turmeric Growers Association President Daiva Sigamani, Environmentalist Nagesh Hegde and several other farmer leaders will take part. Pointing out that over 5,000 farmer representatives are expected to take part in the Convention, Shanthakumar said that the office-bearers of Karnataka Sugarcane Growers Association will take care of hosting breakfast and lunch to the participating farmers.