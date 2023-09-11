CM inaugurates BGS Bhavan and Student Hostel building

September 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah inaugurated the new building of Adichunchanagiri Mysuru Branch Mutt, BGS Samskrutika Bhavan and Free Student Hostel in Hebbal here this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the Mutt has been making rapid strides in health and education sectors. Highlighting the contributions of late Seer Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji for the overall growth of the Mutt, he lauded the services rendered by the Mutt to society in general and rural population and economically weaker sections in particular. Underlining the role of Mutts in transforming society for the better, he wished the Mutt all success.

Agriculture Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy, MLAs K. Harish-gowda and Tanveer Sait, MLCs C.N. Manjegowda and Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Mayor Shivakumar, former MP Shivanna and others were present. Mysuru Ramakrishna Ashram President Swami Muktidanandaji and other Seers graced the occasion.

Earlier, the dignitaries paid floral tributes to the statue of Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji.