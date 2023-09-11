Companies must be built on fairness, transparency: NRN

September 11, 2023

Centre of Excellence for Entrepreneurs and Family Business established in Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru: Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Infosys N.R. Narayana Murthy (NRN) said that, “Importance of values such as transparency, fairness and accountability is important for building a successful corporation, family business and any business.”

He was speaking at a fireside chat this morning after inaugurating the Centre of Excellence for Entrepreneurs and Family Business established by Bherunda Foundation at MYRA School of Business in Yelwal.

“For any business to grow in leaps and bounds and earn the respect of society, its governance must be based on an enduring value system. Fairness has a golden rule: Do not do unto others what you don’t want others to do unto you. Second is transparency and third is accountability,” he said.

“My dream for Infosys has never been just to make it a profit-making machine, but rather (make it) an experiment and a demonstration of social change for the betterment of my country,” NRN said.

He elaborated on the value system, describing it as a protocol that every team member must adhere to in their conduct to foster high confidence among colleagues. NRN emphasised that building trust among people is paramount in entrepreneurship, as it involves deferred gratification, requiring sacrifices and hard work today with the hope of creating jobs and wealth in the future.

In his keynote address, Dr. Sridhar Mitta underlined the importance of adaptability and change for business growth. Drawing from his own business experiences, he highlighted that change is the only constant in the business world. Various factors, including technology, the economy, climate, natural disasters, and geopolitical events, continually drive these changes.

He advocated for the expansion of information technology services to Tier-II cities such as Mysuru, characterising this endeavour as a form of social entrepreneurship. He outlined a distinct business model that has enabled the proliferation of IT services into smaller towns and cities.

Panel discussions

Two insightful panel discussions were scheduled in the afternoon. The first panel on venture capital featured Sudhanva Dhananjaya, Founder and Managing Director of Excelsoft Technologies, K. Achutha Bachalli, Chairman, Infopine, and Naganand Doraswamy, Managing Partner and Founder of Ideaspring Capital. The panel was chaired by Dr. Ramasastry Ambarish, Dean & Chairman, Board of Governors, MYRA School of Business.

The second panel was on family businesses and featured Arjun Ranga, Managing Director of N. Ranga Rao and Sons Pvt. Ltd., Ashirwad Agarwal, Managing Director of Triveni Enterprises, and S.S. Gopala Rathnam, Chairman of Sadashiva Financial Services Holdings Pvt. Ltd. The panel was chaired by Dr. Sampath Dorairajan, Visiting Faculty for Entrepreneurship at MYRA School of Business.

Other notable personalities present on the occasion were Founder and Managing Director of NextWealth Entrepreneurs Dr. Sridhar Mitta, who delivered the keynote address, Director of Bherunda Foundation Trishika Kumari Wadiyar, scion of erstwhile Mysore Royal Family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Managing Trustee, MYRA School of Business and entrepreneur Kantharaj Urs, Dean and Chairman, Board of Governors, MYRA School of Business Dr. Ramasastry Ambarish.