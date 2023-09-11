Huge Gulmohar tree uproots in city

September 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A huge Gulmohar tree got uprooted and came crashing down in the city on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred near JSS Mahavidyapeetha on Ramanuja Road at around 6.45 am. The uprooted tree also brought down two roadside electric poles and damaged a portion of the house on the other side of the road, belonging to one Nirup.

The overhead power cables snapped as the electricity poles came down. But fortunately no mishap occurred as power supply got disrupted soon as the cables cut off from the poles. As people gathered at the site, there was a general feeling that a big mishap would have taken place had the tree got uprooted during school-college hours.

Upon learning of the incident, the area Corporator B.V. Manjunath visited the spot and informed the CESC and the MCC’s Abhaya team. KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa too rushed to the spot and directed the officials to clear the fallen tree. As a precautionary measure, the CESC officials put off 5 transformers in the vicinity.

After hectic efforts, the fallen Gulmohar tree was cleared with the help of a crane, following which the road was re-opened for traffic. The electric poles were re-installed and the snapped cables were put in place, following which power was restored in the area at around 6 pm.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Forest Department had granted permission three months ago for the cutting down of the Gulmohar tree as it had become weak, following which the MCC had invited tender for the felling down of the tree.

However, no one came forward to participate in the tender. Subsequently, Nirup, the owner of the house which got damaged in the incident, gave money to a private party for felling the tree.

But it could not happen as CESC authorities said that they would shift the cables on Sept. 26 and in the meantime, the huge Gulmohar tree got uprooted on Saturday. Fortunately, no mishap occurred as the falling tree brought down the overhead power cables along with it.