Mysore Grahakara Parishat meeting on healthcare: Senior doctors debate State indifference, eroding values 

September 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: During the September monthly meeting of the Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) held at Yadavagiri last evening, the spotlight was on the critical issues plaguing healthcare services in Mysuru.

Members voiced several grievances experienced by patients, while respected medical professionals including Senior Consultant Surgeon Dr. C.G. Narasimhan, Dr. Chandrashekar of Aditya Hospital, Plastic Surgeon Dr. Jayaram and Dr. K.R. Kamath of Kamakshi Hospital, shared their insights.

One particularly distressing incident raised involved a senior citizen who was urgently summoned to a corporate hospital at 11 pm with a demand for Rs. 40,000 for his wife’s ICU treatment. The guest doctors condemned such inhumane practices. The issue of varying doctor fees for similar services depending on the type of hospital room occupied was discussed. One argument was that lower fees are charged for patients in common wards to support the less fortunate, necessitating higher charges in other areas to maintain financial viability.

When asked why medical fees couldn’t be standardised to prevent overcharging, it was pointed out that this approach lacks equity, fairness and practicality. The complexity and uniqueness of each medical case, even for seemingly routine procedures were cited as factors affecting pricing.

Issue of additional tests

The practice of ordering additional tests, even when earlier results were negative, was scrutinised. Doctors defended this as a precautionary measure to minimise errors, though they acknowledged that instances of malpractice do exist. The issue of hospitals charging different fees for patients with and without insurance remained a concern. The conversation shifted to the state of Government-run hospitals, including K.R. Hospital, where the doctors identified the overwhelming patient load and a decline in values and the prevalence of corruption as reasons for the decline in healthcare quality over the years.

Recent efforts, such as the opening of hospitals like Jayadeva and the District Hospital, have led to some improvements. Nevertheless, challenges remain, including a shortage of doctors, forcing patients to seek private healthcare.

The need for increased Government funding to facilitate further improvements was emphasised. Insufficient equipment, staff demanding money and political interference were identified as issues arising from management incompetence. However, these issues can only be rectified if the public actively demands better services.

Cost of medical education

The discussion also acknowledged the vicious circle of exorbitant fees for medical education, which drives some doctors toward a profit-centric mindset. In some specialties, money as high as Rs. 4 crore is paid, contributing to this problem.

Responding to a suggestion aimed at addressing the lack of care for senior citizens in impoverished rural areas, the doctors agreed to approach the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Government to develop a dedicated scheme.

Doctors highlighted their struggles with regulatory bodies that demand bribes, which ultimately burden patients. They cited the need to engage with Government agencies for various licences and clearances, including those from Health Inspectors, Fire Departments and Pollution Control Boards.

The issue of patients leaving hospitals without settling their bills, sometimes even abandoning elderly parents, was raised. MGP’s Shrishaila Ramannavar, Bhamy V. Shenoy, Shobha Sambasivan and others were present.