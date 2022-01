CM reshuffles District In-Charge Ministers

January 25, 2022

V. Somanna gets Chamarajanagar; B.C. Nagesh Kodagu; S.T. Somashekar continues as Mysuru District In-Charge

Bengaluru: In a major reshuffle of District In-Charge Ministers, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday reshuffled the In-Charge position of most of the District Ministers. According to the revised list of District Ministers, Basavaraj Bommai will retain In-Charge of Bengaluru Urban District while senior Ministers R. Ashoka and J.C. Madhuswamy have been stripped of In-Charge. Housing Minister V. Somanna has now been appointed as Chamarajanagar District In-Charge Minister, which hitherto was held by Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar as additional charge.

In other major changes, K.C. Narayanagowda, who was hitherto Mandya District Minister has been stripped of Mandya and has now been given In-Charge of Shivamogga District.

Senior Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who was hitherto Shivamogga District Minister, has now been shunted out of Shivamogga and made Chikkamagalur District Minister. Only three Ministers — B.C.Patil, Shankar Patil Munenakoppa and K.Gopalaiah — have got In-Charge of two districts each. The complete list of Ministers with District In-Charge is as follows: