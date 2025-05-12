CM Siddaramaiah gives credit to defence forces

May 12, 2025

Mysuru: The credit for the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ must go to the Indian defence forces and not to political parties, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to mediapersons on his arrival at H.D. Kote to take part in 134th Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti and unveiling of Dr. Ambedkar’s bust this morning, he said that the Central Government should have convened an all party meeting before announcing ceasefire as the matter was of national importance.

Pak citizens have returned

Answering to a question on return of Pakistani citizens from Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said all of them, except three children who were under the age of six years in Mysuru, had returned to their country. “There is a technical issue with respect to return of three children as the mother belongs to Mysuru and the husband to Pakistan,” he said.

Second year celebration

CM Siddaramaiah also announced that State Government will hold grand celebrations for completing two years in office. “We have delivered whatever we had promised to the people. Ours is the only Government which has delivered what was promised,” he added.