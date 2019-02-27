CM to inaugurate State Journalists Conference at Suttur on Mar.1

Mysuru: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will inaugurate the 34th State Journalists Conference at Suttur Srikshetra in Mysuru District on Mar.1 at 10.30 am under the auspices of Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), Bengaluru and Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA).

Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara will release the souvenir in the presence of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, said Reception Committee Chairman C. K. Mahendra, who is also the President of MDJA.

He was addressing a press conference at the Patrakartara Bhavan here yesterday and said that preparations for the Conference has been completed.

KUWJ President Shivananda Tagaduru will preside. Higher Education and District Minister G.T. Devegowda will release Sadhvi Suddi Kosha.

Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar will inaugurate a Cartoon exhibition while Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh will inaugurate Media Exhibition, Dr. Yatindra Siddharamaiah will inaugurate a photo exhibition and MP R. Dhruvanarayan will release a documentary.

MLAs S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra, Harshavardhan, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayangowda, Mysuru Travels Association President B.S. Prashanth will be the chief guests.

The special invitees include MLA C.N. Balakrishna, Daily Mirror Editor Kurulu Koojana Kariyakaravana from Colombo, Sri Lanka, International Photojournalist Geetika Talookdaar, Colombo, Sri Lanka and Metro FM News Editor Ashok Silval from Kathmandu, Nepal, he said.

For the first time, a Media Exhibition has also been organised in memory of late journalist Rajashekar Koti. Letterpress printing machines, olden days radio, cameras, TVs will all be displayed. Technicians from All India Radio will demonstrate the technical work that goes on at Akashavani.

There will also be display of photographs by photojournalists and this pavilion is named after renowned photojournalist late T.S. Satyan. There will be four LED screens with electronic media publishing their best reports, he said.

There will be four main gates (Mahadwaras) that will be installed with each gate named after the giants of journalism like Prajamata Editor and former Union Minister M.S. Gurupadaswamy, Tataiah (M.Venkatakrishnaiah) and Agaram Rangaiah of Sadhvi newspaper.

Two main stages are being set up, one in the name of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and other D.V. Gundappa. Again for the first time a Samanatha Vedike is being set up in the name of late Chandrashekar Kukkikatte and Nanjangud Tirumala apart from statues of senior journalists who have served in Mysuru like Krishna Vattam, Agarama Rangaiah, Tataiah to name a few.

The seminars will begin at 1.30 pm on Mar.1 and the topic is Media and Politics; the second session titled Mass Media-Self Regulation Policy at 3 pm. On the same day at 4 pm, Centenarians Nadoja Dr. Patil Puttappa, retired journalist, Hubballi and H.S. Doreswamy, retired journalist from Bengaluru, will be honoured Former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah will preside.

On Mar.2 at 9.30 am there will be Editors Meet : Dialogue, and at 11 am the second session will be Media and Digitalisation Challenges. At 1.30 pm the topic is Representatives Meet. The same day at 3.30 pm the scribes awards presentation ceremony will be held. BJP State President and Opposition Leader in the Assembly B. S. Yeddyurappa will distribute the KUWJ awards.

There will also be Women’s Meet on Mar.1 at 1.30 pm and the topic is Media and Gender Sensitivity, the second session at 3 pm is on Photojournalism: Changing Photography World and the third session is on Video Journalism-New Challenges.

MDJA Vice-President M. Subramanya, General Secretary K.J. Lokesh Babu, Secretaries B. Raghavendra and Dharmapura Narayan, Executive Committee Member M.R. Satyanarayan and L.G. Dakshinamurthy were present at the press meet.

The following scribes will receive KUWJ awards at the State Journalists Conference in Suttur on Mar.2

Patil Puttappa Award – M. Nagaraju, Sub-Editor of Prajavani; S.V. Jayasheela Rao Award – R.K. Joshi; Late H.K. Veerannagowda Memorial Award – S.T. Ramegowda; Garudanagiri Nagaraj Award – Jagannath Desai; Dr. M.M. Kalburgi Research Award – Tanuja Nayak; M. Nagendra Rao Award – Vadiraj Vyasamudre; H.S. Rangaswamy Award – C.V. Raghavendra Rao; Shivamogga Minchu Srinivas Award – Veerendra; P.R. Ramaiah Memorial Award – Yellappa Talawar; Yashodamma G. Narayana Award – Anuradha Jayaprakash; Badrinath Hombale Award – Mysuru Kikkeri Srinivas; Kidisheshappa Award – Veerendra H. Hirekal; Appajigowda Memorial Award – Ganapathy; R. Shamanna Award – Vijayavani Kannada Daily; M. Ramamurthy Memorial Award – B.J. Goplakrishna Balu; K.N. Subramanya Award K.V. Paramesh; H.S. Doreswamy Award – D.G. Lakshman.

Awardees for Best Reports

G. Narayanaswamy Award – Imambi C. Nadhaf; Patel Bhyrahanumaiah Award – Gangadhar V. Reddyhalli; Giridhar Award – Govindaraju; B.S. Venkataram Award – Harish Beluru; K.A. Nettakallappa Award – Balachandra Rogi; Kadri Shamanna Award – K.M. Shivaraju; Mangala M.C. Verghese Award – Gananguru Nanjegowda; Bandapura Muniraju Memorial Award – Ramanna Chinnappa Naggi; R. L. Vasudevarao Award – Kunduru Umesh Bhat and Vignesh Bhutanakadu; B.G. Thimmappaiah Award – Arun Yadawada; Mandibele Shamanna Memorial Award – Lakshmi Manchina; Yajamana T. Narayanappa Memorial Award – R. Manjunath; Hasya Chakravarthy Nadigera Krishnaraya Memorial Award – Ghanashama; Kempegowda Memorial Award – Y.S.L. Swamy, Thuruvanuru Manjunath and Shyam Hebbar.

