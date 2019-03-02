Focus on paid news, journalism ethics

Mysuru: Issues related to threat to journalistic ethics by paid news, increasing readership when social media is gaining momentum, journalists from particular community dominating newspaper and media organisations, biased reporting and regional disparity dominated at the ‘Meet on Editors and Interaction’ session organised on the second day of 34th State Journalists conference at Suttur Srikeshtra this morning.

Karnataka Working Journalists Association (KWJA) has organised this conference in association with Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA).

The programme which began yesterday will conclude this evening. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly B.S. Yeddyurappa, Mysore Royal Family Member Pramodadevi Wadiyar, Karnataka Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar, Suttur Seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji, KWJA President Shivananda Tagdur and MDJA President C.K. Mahendra will take part in the valedictory programme at 3.30 pm.

Speaking at Editors’ meet, senior journalist Kamka Murthy wanted journalists to focus on people, farmers and other social issues plaguing the society.

He said that Kannada poet Shivaram Karanth always advocated journalists to come out of delusions and mirror the society in their writings.

He also said that writers like Devanur Mahadeva too suggested journalists not to use derogatory, inflammatory and avoid provocative reporting that hurts the sentiments of the people and image of public figures.

Senior journalist K.N. Channegowda said that editors of all newspapers have been facing tough challenge from social media after the advent of communication revolution and are facing the threat of readership erosion.

Editors and journalists must give thrust on quality reports to increase readership by fair reporting and by highlighting flaws in the system and governance and suggesting remedial measures to build peace, stable and prosperous society, he added

Journalist Ravi Koti wanted editors to stop being mouth-piece of political parties but throw light on social issues and avoid provoking people by airing fake news.

Journalist Vinayaka Bhatt Murur urged journalists to set aside their ideological differences, shun arrogance and work unitedly for betterment of the society.

Former Minister and MLA S.A Ramdas appreciated the organisers for organising this conference to introspect on journalistic ethos, principles and their responsibility.

The audience asked the editors on the practise of casteism, lop-sided reporting, paid news, not giving much focus on the reporting related to development of North Karnataka region by all State Newspapers and other issues.

