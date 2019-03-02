Kacheguda-Bengaluru Express extended

Mysuru: The Ministry of Railways has approved the extension of the Kacheguda-Bengaluru Express train up to Mysuru. Thus one more effort of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha to get one of the fastest train services extended to Mysuru has borne fruit.

Thousands of tourists, workers, students and those with business interests commute every day between Mysuru, the cultural and tourist capital to Bengaluru. To benefit these people, Pratap Simha had submitted a memorandum to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to extend one more service to Mysuru.

Minister Piyush Goyal, considering the suggestion of Pratap Simha, has approved the extension of train no.12785/86 Kacheguda-Bengaluru city daily express to Mysuru.

Simha has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Piyush Goel for this gesture.

Timings

The train will depart from Kacheguda at 7.05 pm and reach Bengaluru at 6.25 am; depart from Bengaluru at 6.40 am and reach Mysuru at 9.45 am.

In the return direction it will depart from Mysuru at 2.25 pm and reach Bengaluru at 5.45 pm; depart from Bengaluru at 6.20 pm and reach Kacheguda at 5.40 am.

This will be a daily service and the train is likely to be flagged off next week, according to sources in the Railways.

