ITC creating awareness about waste segregation

Mysuru: ITC Ltd. has entered into a tie-up with Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to tackle Solid Waste management issues in city called ‘WoW’ or ‘Well-being Out of Waste and its representatives are visiting door-to-door to create awareness about segregation of waste.

MCC has already chalked out several programmes regarding segregation of dry waste from plastic and creating awareness about it. However, the efforts were not bearing fruits as the segregation was not happening properly. Hence, waste segregation has remained a big problem.

As a result ITC Ltd. has tied up with MCC under its CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Programme in all the 65 wards and the representatives visiting the homes and asking the residents to segregate dry waste and hand it over to the Pourakarmikas. It has planned to distribute two lakh bags to all the houses in the city.

45 volunteers: ITC Bengaluru representative Srikanth speaking to Star of Mysore in this regard said that awareness is being created among the people regarding segregation of wet, dry and sanitary waste and one bag is being given to each house. The aim of this exercise is to segregate waste at source.

45 volunteers are visiting each and every house and shop in the 65 wards and creating awareness. In Ward No. 4 and 6, 30,000 houses have been contacted. 14 types of waste can be segregated, he said.

“We are already working in 60 wards in Bengaluru. But our organisation does not collect waste, instead we arrange for organisations which buy plastic waste to come and collect it,” he said.

Already there is excellent response in Ward No.22 and in the next three months the representatives will visit all the wards and distribute bags. Even among school children awareness is being created about the waste management, he said.

