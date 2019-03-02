Swachh Survekshan: Will our city regain top slot?

Mysuru to compete under ‘Cleanest City’ and ‘Garbage-Free City’ categories

Mysuru: Mysuru city has been nominated for ‘Cleanest City’ in the ‘Swachh Survekshan’ and ‘Garbage-Free City’ categories. In a communication to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), the Union Urban Development Ministry that conducts the annual Swachh Survekshan has stated that Mysuru has been included in the two categories this year.

Swachh Survekshan is a ranking exercise taken up by the Government of India to assess rural and urban areas for their levels of cleanliness and active implementation of Swachhatha mission initiatives in a timely and innovative manner.

The Ministry of Urban Development took up Swachh Survekshan in urban areas and the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation in rural areas. The Quality Council of India (QCI) team carried out the assessment. The award ceremony for the ‘Cleanest City’ will be held in New Delhi on Mar. 6.

MCC officials told SOM that a team will go to Delhi for the award presentation ceremony. Over 2,700 assessors assessed 4,203 Urban Local Bodies including Mysuru impacting around 40 crore urban citizens across length and breadth of the country. This year, the competition is tough when compared to 2017 where Swachh Survekshan was conducted in 434 cities.

In the last Survekshan, Mysuru city stood 1st in Cleanest City under the category of city with 3 lakh to 10 lakh population. Mysuru stood in 8th position in overall ranking for the year 2017-18, and secured the 1st place in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag said, “With outstanding effort from nearly 2,200 Pourakarmikas, we have been nominated for both Cleanest City and Garbage-Free city. The award will be confirmed during award presentation ceremony on Mar. 6, in New Delhi, for which we have been invited.”

