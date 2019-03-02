MUDA presents Rs. 2.66 crore surplus budget for 2019-2020

Mysuru: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has presented a surplus budget of Rs. 2.66 crore for the financial year 2019-2020. The Budget was presented at MUDA office this morning by Commissioner P.S. Kantharaju under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar who is also the MUDA Chairman as the State Government has not yet appointed a political head for MUDA.

For 2019-2020, the MUDA expenditure has been pegged at Rs. 403.20 crore and an income of Rs. 405.87 crore is expected. MUDA has reserved Rs. 100 crore for new land acquisition and to pay compensation to the already acquired land from land owners.

A project to supply water to R.T. Nagar will be taken up at a cost of Rs. 50 crore and a master plan will be prepared by Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board. MUDA will pay Rs. 750 crore for the Hale Unduwadi Drinking Water Project and the government has given in-principle approval for the same. In this budget, Rs. 250 crore has been set aside for the project.

To supply drinking water to Vijayanagar Fourth Stage, Vasanthnagar, Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar, Shanthaveri Gopalagowda Nagar, Hanchya Sathagalli ‘A’ and ‘B’ Zones, Devanoor Third Stage and Lalithadrinagar Layout, Rs. 20 crore has been reserved. Rs. 12.91 crore has been reserved to take up civil and electricity works at R.T. Nagar Second Stage.

Regarding new layouts including Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar Second Stage, Shanthaveri Gopalagowda Nagar Second Stage, Swarna Jayanthi Nagar, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Nagar and Lalithadrinagar Layout Second Stage, the budget mentions that the proposals to carve out the layouts have been sent to the State Government and Rs. 50 crore has been earmarked for the purpose.

A single window system will be introduced at MUDA for Khata registration, transfer, revenue fixing and other documentation work. Till now, the process was manual and henceforth, technology will be adopted to streamline the system and a single window system will be followed where applicants can receive SMS alerts on the process status.

As per the government directive, online Land and Building Plan Approval System will be introduced in MUDA and in the first phase, public facilities including property tax, property transfer registration, issue of Khata documents, plan approval, layout design and approval, land use change, water and power connection plans and road cutting permission will be included.

MUDA has set aside Rs. 250 crore to develop Ballahalli Layout at Jayapura Hobli in a vast area of 437 acres. Already, 69 farmers and landlords have come to an agreement with MUDA to part with the land and 211 acres will be acquired. The process to hold talks with other farmers will be initiated soon. In all, 6,155 sites will be formed and an interest-free advance of Rs. 5 lakh per acre will be given to the farmers with a condition of repayment.

New commercial complexes will come up under Public-Private-Partnership at Dattagalli Third Stage near Mangalya Sangama Kalyana Mantap and near Outer Ring Road near Vijayanagar Fourth Stage. Three more hi-tech crematoriums will be set up at Chamaraja, Krishnaraja and Narasimharaja Assembly segments and Rs. 30 crore has been earmarked.

MLCs Sandesh Nagaraj, Marithibbegowda, K.T. Srikantegowda, R. Dharmasena, MLA B. Harshavardhan, City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna, MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag, MCC representative to MUDA SBM Manju, Town Planning member B.N. Girish and others were present.

