Forest Department warns against illegal felling of trees in layouts

Mysuru: The Forest Department has warned the public against illegal felling of roadside trees in their residential layouts.

In a press release, Mysuru City Zonal Forest Officer Devaraj said that recently a house owner had felled a Gulmohar tree grown near a bakery on 5th Main Road, 12th Cross, Saraswathipuram, under the pretext that dried leaves of the tree used to fall in the premises of his house. Also, a teakwood tree grown along the road in 12th Cross too was unauthorisedly felled down.

In another instance, branches of a roadside tree near Sangam Circle in Vijayanagar was unauthorisedly cut and being transported in a van, when the tree fellers were confronted by local residents, the release said.

The release further said that Forest Department permission is needed for felling of trees grown in residences or agricultural lands and the Department will take action against those who fell roadside tree sans permission.

The public are requested to call Mob: 94499-45706 or 96114-00284 in case they come across illegal felling of trees.

