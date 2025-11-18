CM’s wife hospitalised

November 18, 2025

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi has been admitted to a private hospital here yesterday, with complaints of respiratory problems.

According to Siddaramaiah’s son and MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who is monitoring the health condition of his mother at the hospital, Parvathi was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Seshadripuram, after she complained of respiratory problems. She is being treated at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by a team of doctors led by Dr. B.C. Srinivas.

Yesterday, Siddaramaiah was in New Delhi to meet PM Modi and the party High Command. After the meeting, Siddaramaiah returned to Bengaluru in the night, drove straight to the hospital and enquired his wife’s health.