Cold mornings return; Mercury to drop further
News, Top Stories

Cold mornings return; Mercury to drop further

November 30, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: It’s time to pull out warm layers as Mysuru and surrounding regions have begun to feel a noticeable dip in temperatures, prompting the need for cold-weather clothing, insulated wear and winter accessories.

The minimum temperature recorded in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar for the 24 hours ending 8.30 am today stood at 18°C, according to data from the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) at the Organic Farming Research Station, Naganahalli.

Temperatures are expected to fall further between Dec. 1 and Dec. 3, settling between 16°C and 17°C, while the maximum temperature remains around 28°C.

Cyclone Ditwah approaching

Meanwhile, Cyclonic storm Ditwah has closed in on the Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coastline, triggering widespread rain across both regions.

A red alert has been issued for several parts of Tamil Nadu as the IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall. Due to the weather disturbance, authorities at Chennai Airport have cancelled around 47 flights — 36 domestic and 11 international.

Rain forecast

Partly cloudy conditions are expected in Mysuru, Kodagu, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts, while Shivamogga will continue to remain dry. Rainfall linked to the cyclone is forecast from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, with chances of showers persisting until Dec. 5.

Light rain is likely in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts. Continuous drizzle may occur in the border areas of Ramanagara, Bengaluru and Kolar adjoining Tamil Nadu. Other districts will experience cloudy skies.

From Nov. 30 and Dec. 3, most districts in the southern interior are expected to receive drizzles, with dry weather likely to return from Dec. 4. Ditwah is expected to weaken along the Andhra coast before drifting back towards the Tamil Nadu shoreline and eventually dissipating after Dec. 5.

