Mysuru must blend heritage with urban growth: MCC Chief

November 30, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif has called for preserving Mysuru’s traditional architectural style and safeguarding the city’s indigenous cultural identity.

He was speaking at a workshop titled ‘From Royal Vision to Modern Urbanism: Heritage of Mysore,’ organised jointly by the School of Planning & Architecture (SPA), University of Mysore (UoM) and the Institute of Town Planners, India (ITPI) – Karnataka Regional Chapter, Bengaluru and the Mysore Regional Centre.

The event held yesterday at Prof. K.S. Rangappa Auditorium, SPA, Manasagangothri, marked World Town Planning Day, World Urbanism Day and World Heritage Week.

Asif stressed that while modern architectural styles are essential, equal emphasis must be placed on retaining Mysuru’s signature architectural character. Architecture, he said, should mirror the cultural identity of a society. Cities like Chandigarh, Delhi, Barcelona, the Netherlands and Germany stand as examples where heritage styles and urban planning principles are carefully conserved.

He also urged planning and architecture students to develop research-driven proposals for the city’s future.

UoM Registrar M.K. Savitha, in her presidential address, noted that the foundations of modern Mysuru were laid by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. She encouraged students and faculty to contribute to the city’s development through rigorous research and well-grounded planning.

ITPI Mysuru Regional Chapter Convener Dr. B. Shankar observed that cities like Barcelona, Kyoto and London have achieved a balanced model of heritage conservation and modern urban development — an approach Mysuru must also adopt.

ITPI Karnataka Regional Unit Chairman K.N. Narayana Gowda, ITPI New Delhi Council Member S.B. Honnur, SPA Head M.C. Shashikumar, Director Dr. H.N. Nagendra, Prof. Pramod M. Gawari, ITPI Mysuru Regional Centre Secretary Dr. S. Yashaswini were present.