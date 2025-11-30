Flyovers not the fix

November 30, 2025

Activists push for scientific study before flyover plans

Mysore/Mysuru: Traffic problems in Mysuru are mounting by the day and rushing to build flyovers is not a permanent cure for congestion. Instead, detailed studies on rising traffic density and meaningful alternative solutions are essential, said members of the Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP).

The Public Works Department (PWD) has been considering flyovers on two major stretches — JLB Road and Vinoba Road (Hunsur Road) — similar to Bengaluru, where flyovers have been used to tackle key bottlenecks.

A discussion on the pros and cons of the proposed flyovers was held last evening at the MGP office on Vivekananda Road, Yadavagiri, in the presence of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

The MP said, “I do not oppose projects that suit Mysuru’s environment and heritage. But I oppose unscientific ones. The Government recently announced the ‘Greater Mysuru’ plan for the city’s development. I am not opposed to it, but there must be dialogue with the citizens. Only then can a project truly serve the people.”

Need for a long-term solution

MGP Founder-President Bhamy V. Shenoy said that if traffic congestion exists on Mysuru-Hunsur Road, it must be addressed with proper, long-term solutions. “A flyover is not the answer,” he asserted, adding that the Government has not even sought public opinion on the need for such a structure.

He further argued that launching major projects without understanding Mysuru’s history and cultural character is inappropriate. He suggested that engineering colleges, especially those with Civil Engineering students, should be involved in preparing technical reports. The idea was accepted unanimously.

Steep penalties abroad

Members pointed out that traffic congestion is rising not just in Mysuru but across Bengaluru and other major Indian cities due to an explosion in vehicle numbers. Countries like Singapore and the USA have controlled traffic by strengthening public transport and imposing extremely heavy fines — sometimes 100 times more — on single-occupant vehicles. In India, they said, Governments are not even initiating such discussions.

In Singapore, if congestion increases and a lone driver uses a car, the fine is steep. Similar models exist in the USA. Members questioned why such measures cannot be implemented here instead of digging up every available stretch to build flyovers.

It was decided that a study on Mysuru’s overall traffic issues and the proposed flyover will be conducted under the leadership of Dr. Mukesh, lecturer at Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), who holds a Ph.D in traffic studies. A detailed report will be prepared.

Despite his busy schedule, MP Yaduveer Wadiyar arrived on time for the meeting, earning appreciation from MGP members for his punctuality.

The meeting was attended by Maj. Gen. (Retd.) S.G. Vombatkere, S. Shobhana, D.V. Dayananda Sagar, Nagabhushan, S.K. Dinesh, representatives from Vidyavardhaka, SJCE, GSSS, and lecturers from Vidyavardhaka Engineering College.