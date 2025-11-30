No talks on path to CESCK autonomy, says KDA Chairman

November 30, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Chairman of Kannada Development Authority (KDA) Dr. Purushotham Bilimale, has observed that, there is no discussion yet on modalities to seek autonomous status for Centre of Excellence For Studies in Classical Kannada (CESCK), Mysuru.

Prof. Bilimale, spoke to media persons after participating in a meeting with Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, at the premises of CADA office, in the city yesterday.

There is no objection to seek autonomous status for CESCK, but there is no discussion on, the pragmatic reasons, on the basis of which, the status should be sought and reasons to prompt the deliberations in this regard, said Dr. Bilimale.

“CESCK was established in the year 2008 by Union Human Resources Department, with the sole motive of encouraging research, documentation, publicity and studies related to Kannada, along with identifying the aspects of classical language and acting as a bridge to study other classical languages. However, it may be difficult to function sans hurdles, without separating CESCK from Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL),” observed Dr. Bilimale.

The CESCK should give impetus to the publication of books, epigraphy, archaeology, study of ancient history and inter-classical researches. However, no such activities have been undertaken so far. Till the year 2019, there were hectic discussions on bifurcating CESCK from CIIL, but neither the State nor the Centre, chose to continue with the discussions, post Covid-19 pandemic, rued Dr. Bilimale.

He appealed the coordination of all by working as a team, to construct a new building for CESCK at 4.02 acres of land belonging to the University of Mysore, allotted by the Government and to tap more funds from the Central Government.

In his reply, MP Yaduveer said, he was in constant touch with the Union Minister to facilitate autonomy status for CESCK. Everyone should work as a team and the role and responsibilities of MP should be defined, he added.

CIIL Director Prof. Shailendra Mohan, Project Director of CESCK Prof. N.M. Talawar, KDA Member T. Gururaj, historian Prof. P.V. Nanjaraj Urs, Mysuru district Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere M. Gopal, pro-Kannada activists Arvind Sharma, Yamuna and others were present.