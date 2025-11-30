Veteran Kannada actor Umesh no more

November 30, 2025

Bengaluru: Veteran Kannada actor M.S. Umesh passed away at private hospital after prolonged illness, here this morning. He was 80. His career in the film industry spanned over five decades, where he acted in over 350 films. He is survived by his wife Sudha and daughter Umadevi.

Born on Apr. 24, 1945, in Mysuru, Umesh started his career at the age of four when he played a role in ‘Lanchavatara’ staged by Master Hirannaiah’s drama company. Later, he joined Gubbi Veeranna’s drama company.

Umesh got a major break in the film industry in 1960 when he played the lead role in the movie ‘Makkala Rajya’. The actor got his next break in the film industry through ‘Katha Sangama’ in 1977. Since then, there has been no looking back for Umesh.

He acted in movies like ‘Nagara Hole’ (1978), ‘Guru Shishyaru’ (1981), ‘Anupama’ (1981), ‘Kaamana Billu’ (1983) and ‘Venkata in Sankata’ (2007). The actor worked with all the leading Kannada actors of his time, right from Kannada matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar, Dr. Vishnuvardhan, Dr. Ambareesh, Srinath, Shankar Nag, Ananth Nag, Arvind Ramesh, B. Saroja Devi and Bharathi. He also acted with Tamil actors Sivaji Ganesan and Rajinikanth.

Umesh was awarded with Karnataka State Film Award in 1975 for best supporting actor in ‘Katha Sangama’ and Karnataka Nataka Academy Award in 2013 for his contribution to theatre.

Condoling his demise, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, also a film producer said he was deeply saddened to hear the news. “Umesh would make audiences float in a sea of laughter through his fresh humour,” he said.

“Having delivered captivating performances in numerous films including ‘Guru Shishyaru’, ‘Haalu Jenu’, ‘Apurva Sangama’, his departure is a huge loss to the Kannada art world,” Kumaraswamy said in a post on ‘X’.

Members of Kannada Film Industry expressed their condolences over the demise of the actor. Last rites will be held at Wilson Garden crematorium today, according to family sources.