Airport panel stresses timely runway upgrade
News

Airport panel stresses timely runway upgrade

November 30, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The proposed runway extension at the Mysore Airport came up for detailed discussion during the Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) meeting held yesterday.

The meeting was held at the Airport’s community hall under the chairmanship of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who also heads the AAC.

To ensure the runway extension project progresses without delays, Yaduveer Wadiyar and Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda instructed officials to take all necessary steps. They also shared suggestions regarding the diversion of the National Highway and the relocation of the 66 kV power line, both crucial to the project.

Earlier, Airport Director P.V. Usha Kumari briefed the Committee on key aspects of the extension plan. She also outlined ongoing efforts to enhance passenger services and upgrade Airport infrastructure.

Committee members put forward several suggestions to improve passenger amenities and operational efficiency.

Responding to this, Director Usha Kumari assured the gathering that the recommendations would be examined and implemented wherever feasible. Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. P. Shivaraju and other officials were present at the meeting.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching