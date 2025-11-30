Airport panel stresses timely runway upgrade

November 30, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The proposed runway extension at the Mysore Airport came up for detailed discussion during the Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) meeting held yesterday.

The meeting was held at the Airport’s community hall under the chairmanship of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who also heads the AAC.

To ensure the runway extension project progresses without delays, Yaduveer Wadiyar and Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda instructed officials to take all necessary steps. They also shared suggestions regarding the diversion of the National Highway and the relocation of the 66 kV power line, both crucial to the project.

Earlier, Airport Director P.V. Usha Kumari briefed the Committee on key aspects of the extension plan. She also outlined ongoing efforts to enhance passenger services and upgrade Airport infrastructure.

Committee members put forward several suggestions to improve passenger amenities and operational efficiency.

Responding to this, Director Usha Kumari assured the gathering that the recommendations would be examined and implemented wherever feasible. Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. P. Shivaraju and other officials were present at the meeting.