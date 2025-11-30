True advocates are those who fight for the voiceless: HC Judge

November 30, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: High Court Justice M.G. Uma said that those who fight for getting justice to the voiceless are the real advocates.

She was speaking at the Silver Jubilee celebration of ‘Law Guide’ Kannada Law magazine organised at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri campus here yesterday.

Maintaining that advocates have played a significant role in the freedom struggle, framing of the Indian Constitution and Government formation post-independence, Justice Uma had a word of advice for young advocates saying that they should not get disheartened for having lost a case. “The advocates should take defeat as a stepping stone to success. We too have come forward by accepting success and loss equally. Just as doctors treat patients with care, advocates too should treat their clients in the same manner”, she noted.

Pointing out that there is a big fraternity behind the success of Law Guide Editor H.N. Venkatesh both as a Lawyer and Editor, she wished that this fraternity continue to support him in the same way in the future too. Justice Uma released the new year (2026) Law Guide calendar and Diary.

Former IGP D.N. Munikrishna in his address, regretted that we are forgetting our social commitments and our past history. Expressing displeasure over the tendency to become audacious upon getting higher education and fat pays, he said that the world today is moving along with technology. At the same time it is important to note that politics has become divergent, which is a matter of concern, Munikrishna noted. He warned against misusing freedom of expression in the name of Democracy.

Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) Managing Director Mahesh, former Judges S.H. Raja Somashekar, Shashikala, C.G. Hungund, Basavaraj S. Sappannavar, S.H. Hosagoundar and Angadi Hiremath and JSS Law College Executive Officer Prof. Suresh were felicitated on the occasion. Additional DC P. Shivaraj, Arakalgud MLA A. Manju, Senior advocate Harish Kumar Hegde, Law Guide Hon. Editor and senior Lawyer H.N. Venkatesh and others were present.