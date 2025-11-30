November 30, 2025

New Smart Cards for DL, RC from Dec. 1: Transport Minister Reddy

Mysore/Mysuru: Transport Minister R. Ramalinga Reddy said, the new system of issuing Smart Cards with embedded chip and QR code, combining Driving Licence (DL) and Registration Certificate (RC), will be implemented from tomorrow (Dec. 1).

Reddy, addressed media persons after chairing the progress review meeting of Regional Transport Office (RTO) and KSRTC Urban and Rural Divisions, at RTO-Mysuru West office in Chamarajapuram, yesterday.

“The State is implementing the new smart cart under ‘One Nation One Card’ effective from Dec. 1. We are not aware about other States, that have adapted to the new system, but we have been adopting the new system. Those interested to obtain the new type card, may return the old cards and avail the new cards, but it is optional. Those availing of DL and RC since Dec. 1 onwards, will be issued the newly designed card only,” said Reddy.

Acknowledging that, a proposal has been received to set up an exclusive depot for Electric Vehicle (EV) buses at KSRTC depot in Bannimantap, Reddy said, the officers have been instructed to expedite the process. Besides, the instructions have been given to give priority for cleanliness at toilets in the bus stands.

“The new Centralised Bus Station at Bannimantap is being built at an estimated cost of Rs. 120 crore, with a deadline set to complete the works within 18 months. Four to five months are on, since the works have begun, which are expected to be completed during our term in office,” claimed Reddy.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Additional Transport Commissioner M.P. Omkareshwari said, though the State has been issuing separate Smart Cards for DL and RC since 2009, the new cards are designed by the Central Government, under ‘One Nation One Card’ system.

On the collection of royalty so far by Transport Department, from April to October 2025, Omkareshwari said, royalty of Rs. 648 crore (63%) has been collected in Mysuru Division alone comprising RTO Mysuru West and East, Mandya, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Hunsur, Madikeri, Chamarajanagar, Gundlupet and Punanjur (inclusive of two depots).

During the same period, Rs. 15.17 crore has been collected as fine from violators of Transport Department rules.

Joint Commissioner of Transport, Mysuru Division, Vasanth Eshwar Chavan, RTO East Madhura, Deputy RTO Ramachandra and other officers were present.

Don’t entertain middlemen: Minister warns RTOs

Transport Minister R. Ramalinga Reddy, has warned the RTO officers and staff, not to entertain middlemen and driving schools representatives at office. There is a trend of middlemen facilitating public works at RTOs, but the officers and staff should dissuade them. The RTOs have been providing all the 31 services online under Sakala system, so that the physical visits of the needy can be controlled. That apart, Reddy said, plan is on the anvil to identify sites for building four new bus stands at the Outer-Ring Roads (ORR), following the exponential growth of the city and the increasing demand for buses and trips.