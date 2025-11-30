Rangayana Theatre Fest 2025-26 weekend shows from today
Rangayana Theatre Fest 2025-26 weekend shows from today

November 30, 2025

25th Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival in city from Jan. 12, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The 25th Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival will be held from Jan. 12, 2026 at Rangayana premises and this year’s theme will be ‘Thoughts of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar,’ said Rangyana Mysuru Director Satish Tiptur.

Addressing the press persons at Rangayana premises yesterday, he said that the State Government had released Rs. 1 crore for this year’s Bahuroopi Festival, which was celebrating its Silver Jubilee.

“We have already invited applications from various theatre troupes to participate in the Theatre Festival and we have been receiving good responses. A final decision regarding the celebrations and other arrangements will be taken after holding a meeting with Ranga Samaja,” he said and added that Rangayana was also contemplating to organise year-long events as part of Bahuroopi’s Silver Jubilee celebrations.

Rangayana Theatre Fest 2025-26

Meanwhile, as a prelude to Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival, Rangayana will be organising Rangayana Theatre Fest 2025-26 featuring seven weekend shows, during which artistes of all six Rangayanas across the State will stage plays on every Sunday from Nov. 30 to Jan. 4.

This will be the first time that theatre buffs in city will get to watch artistes from all Rangayanas staging plays in Mysuru. The plays will be staged at Bhoomigeeta in Rangayana on every Sunday at 6.30 pm.

The poster of Rangayana Theatre Festival 2025-26 was also released during the press meet.

Schedule

Nov. 30

  • Play : Gulamana Swathantra Yatre
  • Troupe : Yaksha Rangayana, Karkala
  • Playwright : Toufiq Al Hakim
  • Translator : M.S.K. Prabhu
  • Music : Bhinnashadja
  • Director : B.R. Venkatramana Ital
Dec. 1

  • Play : Mahatmara Baravigagi
  • Troupe : Yaksha Rangayana, Karkala
  • Playwright : R.K. Narayan
  • Translator : C.N. Mangala
  • Director : N.V. Srikanth

Dec. 7

  • Play : My Family
  • Troupe : Rangayana, Mysuru
  • Script and Dramaturgy : Satish Tiptur
  • Director : Ganesh Mandarthi

Dec. 14

  • Play : Nammolagobba Gandhi
  • Troupe : Rangayana, Shivamogga
  • Playwright : Dr. D.S. Chougle
  • Music : Raghava Kammara
  • Director : Chidambararao Jambe

Dec. 21

  • Play : Prati Gandharva
  • Troupe : Rangayana, Davanagere
  • Playwright : Dr. Rajappa Dalavayi
  • Music : Ravi Mooruru
  • Music : Raghava Kammara
  • Director : Malathesh Badigera

Dec. 28

  • Play : Kandagalla Bharata
  • Troupe : Rangayana, Dharwad
  • Script & Director : Dr. Prakash Garuda

Jan. 4, 2026

  • Play : Kalachakra
  • Troupe : Rangayana, Kalaburagi
  • Playwright (Marathi) : Jayavanth Dalvi
  • Translator : H.K. Karkera
  • Director : Hulugappa Kattimani
