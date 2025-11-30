Rangayana Theatre Fest 2025-26 weekend shows from today

November 30, 2025

25th Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival in city from Jan. 12, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The 25th Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival will be held from Jan. 12, 2026 at Rangayana premises and this year’s theme will be ‘Thoughts of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar,’ said Rangyana Mysuru Director Satish Tiptur.

Addressing the press persons at Rangayana premises yesterday, he said that the State Government had released Rs. 1 crore for this year’s Bahuroopi Festival, which was celebrating its Silver Jubilee.

“We have already invited applications from various theatre troupes to participate in the Theatre Festival and we have been receiving good responses. A final decision regarding the celebrations and other arrangements will be taken after holding a meeting with Ranga Samaja,” he said and added that Rangayana was also contemplating to organise year-long events as part of Bahuroopi’s Silver Jubilee celebrations.

Rangayana Theatre Fest 2025-26

Meanwhile, as a prelude to Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival, Rangayana will be organising Rangayana Theatre Fest 2025-26 featuring seven weekend shows, during which artistes of all six Rangayanas across the State will stage plays on every Sunday from Nov. 30 to Jan. 4.

This will be the first time that theatre buffs in city will get to watch artistes from all Rangayanas staging plays in Mysuru. The plays will be staged at Bhoomigeeta in Rangayana on every Sunday at 6.30 pm.

The poster of Rangayana Theatre Festival 2025-26 was also released during the press meet.

Schedule

Nov. 30

Play : Gulamana Swathantra Yatre

Troupe : Yaksha Rangayana, Karkala

Playwright : Toufiq Al Hakim

Translator : M.S.K. Prabhu

Music : Bhinnashadja

Director : B.R. Venkatramana Ital

Dec. 1

Play : Mahatmara Baravigagi

Troupe : Yaksha Rangayana, Karkala

Playwright : R.K. Narayan

Translator : C.N. Mangala

Director : N.V. Srikanth

Dec. 7

Play : My Family

Troupe : Rangayana, Mysuru

Script and Dramaturgy : Satish Tiptur

Director : Ganesh Mandarthi

Dec. 14

Play : Nammolagobba Gandhi

Troupe : Rangayana, Shivamogga

Playwright : Dr. D.S. Chougle

Music : Raghava Kammara

Director : Chidambararao Jambe

Dec. 21

Play : Prati Gandharva

Troupe : Rangayana, Davanagere

Playwright : Dr. Rajappa Dalavayi

Music : Ravi Mooruru

Director : Malathesh Badigera

Dec. 28

Play : Kandagalla Bharata

Troupe : Rangayana, Dharwad

Script & Director : Dr. Prakash Garuda

Jan. 4, 2026