Bahuroopi-2022: Painting camp begins

December 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With the countdown for the mega ‘Bahuroopi’ National Theatre Festival having begun, a Painting Camp, organised as part of it, began at B.V. Karanth Ranga Chavadi in Rangayana premises here on Saturday. A total of 22 CAVA students are taking part in the camp and all the works done at the camp will be put up for display during Bahuroopi-2022 Theatre Fest that will be held from Dec. 8 to 15.

Speaking after inaugurating the camp, DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra said that every artist or an intellectual has the right to make their own expressions or opinions. However, our thoughts, ideas and beliefs must not encroach upon those of others, he opined. Pointing out that we have to honour our multi-culture and liberalism, the DC said that artists must be committed to their work.

Observing that we have to face many challenges when we open up ourselves to innovation, Dr. Rajendra said that Rangayana is the most suitable platform for creativity and young talents should make use of it.

Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa said that respecting everyone is itself equality. Noting that those who talk about freedom of expression must not ignore the other side of it, he said that those who are intolerant of expression do not have the mindset to accept differing ideas and thoughts.

Contending that attempts to bring a Court stay to his play ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’ is an assault on our rights, he said that a group which does not have any respect for our Motherland, is very much amongst us. Bemoaning that our culture and emotions are diminishing, Cariappa said that our feelings are getting destroyed and intolerance has entered our kitchens too through ‘Cooker bombs’.

Renowned artist, sculptor and writer L. Shivalingappa said that inclusivity will lead to a more stronger Indianness. Stressing on the need to maintain unity, he highlighted the role of painters in bringing the society together.

Rangayana Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapati, CAVA Administrative Officer H.M. Jaishankar, Bahuroopi-2022 Convenor Jagdish Manavarthe and others were present.