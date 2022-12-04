Sale of banned single-use plastic: MCC officials seize 110-kg plastics, shop owner fined Rs. 5,000
News

Sale of banned single-use plastic: MCC officials seize 110-kg plastics, shop owner fined Rs. 5,000

December 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials, who are acting tough on storing, sale and distribution of the banned single use plastics in city raided a shop in Santhepet and seized 110 kg of the banned materials besides imposing a fine of Rs. 5,000 on the shop owner.

Following a complaint, the MCC officials raided Sathyanarayana Enterprises in Santhepet and found single use plastics stored in the shop and following instructions from higher officials the banned materials have been seized and imposed the fine on the shop owner.

The officials said that raids on shops storing and selling the banned items would continue and stringent action will be taken against the shop owners. The officials said that shop owners have been given opportunity to hand over the banned plastics and if they are found selling single use plastics and fine from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 1 lakh would be imposed against such shop owners. MCC Environmental Engineer Mythri and others took part in the drive.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching