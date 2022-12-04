Sale of banned single-use plastic: MCC officials seize 110-kg plastics, shop owner fined Rs. 5,000

December 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials, who are acting tough on storing, sale and distribution of the banned single use plastics in city raided a shop in Santhepet and seized 110 kg of the banned materials besides imposing a fine of Rs. 5,000 on the shop owner.

Following a complaint, the MCC officials raided Sathyanarayana Enterprises in Santhepet and found single use plastics stored in the shop and following instructions from higher officials the banned materials have been seized and imposed the fine on the shop owner.

The officials said that raids on shops storing and selling the banned items would continue and stringent action will be taken against the shop owners. The officials said that shop owners have been given opportunity to hand over the banned plastics and if they are found selling single use plastics and fine from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 1 lakh would be imposed against such shop owners. MCC Environmental Engineer Mythri and others took part in the drive.