Five arrested for bid to kidnap businessman

December 4, 2022

Arrested include petrol tanker driver; one car, two-wheeler, three mobile phones seized

Mysore/Mysuru: Narasimharaja (NR) Police have arrested five persons on charges of attempting to kidnap a businessman in city and have seized a car, two-wheeler and three mobiles phones from them. Businessman’s petrol bunk tanker driver is among five accused, who have been arrested.

The businessman, whom the accused tried to kidnap is 47-year-old C.M. Prakash.

Details: Prakash’s father, who used to run a petrol bunk and other businesses in T. Narasipur, had passed away on Nov. 17. Prakash’s wife M. Savitha and sister Manjula came to Mysuru in a Toyata Innova SUV which was driven by driver Mahadevaswamy to purchase clothes for the rituals on Nov. 24.

Prakash, who had been to Maddur on some work, called his wife over the phone and on learning that they were in Mysuru, told her to wait for him on the Ring Road towards T. Narasipur near Manipal Hospital Junction.

Prakash, who alighted from the KSRTC bus near Manipal Hospital Junction at about 10.50 pm, was crossing the road to reach the other side when an unidentified man, kept his hand on Prakash’s shoulder. The person then hugged Prakash tightly and tried to push him into the waiting car.

But Prakash, who tried to wriggle himself free, shouted for help and his wife and driver Mahadevaswamy, who heard his screams, began to run towards Prakash.

While Prakash was trying to free himself, his bag fell down and the unidentified man, who took the bag and sat in the waiting car with three others in it. The car then sped away in the wrong side of the road towards T. Narasipur side.

On Nov. 27, Prakash received a call from mobile number 93809-46720 and the caller said “Prakash anna, were you afraid when we took your bag and fled,” and disconnected the call. Prakash, who immediately came to Mysuru, lodged a complaint at NR Police Station.

NR Inspector Azaruddin, who took up the investigation, arrested five accused, including petrol bunk tanker driver Nanjundaswamy on Dec. 1. It is learnt that Nanjundaswamy had hatched a plot to kidnap Prakash and hold him for ransom.

Nanjundaswamy had collected information about Prakash going to Maddur on Nov. 24 and his wife waiting for him on the Ring Road. He had then plotted to kidnap Prakash along with his accomplices but as his wife and driver rushed to his rescue, the attempt to kidnap Prakash failed, it is said.