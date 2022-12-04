Carol singing competition heralds Christmas season in city
December 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The 18th Diocesan Carol Singing Competition, organised by The Catholic Association of Mysuru, heralded the arrival of Christmas season in city morning.

The day-long competition being held at St. Philomena’s College indoor stadium on Bengaluru-Mysuru Road in Bannimantap was inaugurated by Bishop of Mysuru  Most Rev. Dr. K.A. Willam. Parish Priest of St. Joseph’s Cathedral Rev. Fr. Stany Almeida delivered the keynote address.

As many as 108 teams are participating in the carol singing competition being held in various categories such as Schools (1st to 12th std.), Colleges (PUC, Degree and above), Institutional Staff, Catholic Churches and Churches of other Christian denominations.

Each team consisted on eight to 60 members and carols in English, Kannada and other regional languages were being sung. Each team was given a time limit of six minutes to sing the carol. Also, children presented skits and short plays regarding the birth of Jesus Christ.

First, second and third prize winners in each category will be presented trophies and the best team will be presented with a rolling trophy.

All India Catholic Union-Karnataka Unit Secretary Antony Wilson, Catholic Association of Mysuru In-Charge President Mathew Benjamin Suresh, Secretary Premanand D’Mello and others were present.

The valedictory and prize distribution ceremony will be held at 6 pm today at the same venue.

Minority Welfare Department Mysuru District Officer R. Krishnamurthy will be the chief guest. Rector and Manager of St. Philomena’s College Rev. Fr. Dr. Bernard Prakash Barnis will be the guest of honour. Bishop of Mysuru Most Rev. Dr. K.A. Willam, Parish Priest of St. Joseph’s Cathedral Rev. Fr. Stany Almeida will be present at the valedictory.

