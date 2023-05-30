Free bus travel for all women: Transport Minister Reddy
News, Top Stories

Free bus travel for all women: Transport Minister Reddy

May 30, 2023

Congress decides on one of its five guarantees

Bengaluru: Transport Minister R. Ramalinga Reddy today said that in accordance with the pre-poll guarantees of the Congress party, it has been decided to allow all women to travel for free in public transport buses.

Speaking to press persons after holding a meeting with top officials of all the four State-run Transport Corporations (KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC) at KSRTC headquarters in Shanthinagar here this morning, Reddy said that a report will be sent to the Chief Minister regarding the  deliberations of today’s meeting and its outcome. The Government is committed to implementing all its poll promises, he added.

During the meeting, Reddy is said to have discussed on laying down guidelines for free bus travel of women under Shakti scheme and the ways of implementing it. The Officials reportedly told the Minister that a minimum of Rs.3,200 crore is needed annually for implementing this scheme.

The Minister is said to have discussed financial position of all the four Transport Corporations and measures that need to be taken for bringing the Corporations out of losses.

The Managing Directors and top officials of the four Corporations attended the meeting.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Free bus travel for all women: Transport Minister Reddy”

  1. Sanjay Kini says:
    May 30, 2023 at 8:00 pm

    KeralaSRTC is replacing their super fast old buses with KeralaSRTC SWIFT buses.These buses have better seat legroom and have a LED TV USB charging port and they have purchased 130 buses and these buses will compete with our Karnataka Sarige buses.Time to upgrade our Karnataka Sarige buses with the mid range Eicher buses from Volvo with such features.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching