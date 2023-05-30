Free bus travel for all women: Transport Minister Reddy

May 30, 2023

Congress decides on one of its five guarantees

Bengaluru: Transport Minister R. Ramalinga Reddy today said that in accordance with the pre-poll guarantees of the Congress party, it has been decided to allow all women to travel for free in public transport buses.

Speaking to press persons after holding a meeting with top officials of all the four State-run Transport Corporations (KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC) at KSRTC headquarters in Shanthinagar here this morning, Reddy said that a report will be sent to the Chief Minister regarding the deliberations of today’s meeting and its outcome. The Government is committed to implementing all its poll promises, he added.

During the meeting, Reddy is said to have discussed on laying down guidelines for free bus travel of women under Shakti scheme and the ways of implementing it. The Officials reportedly told the Minister that a minimum of Rs.3,200 crore is needed annually for implementing this scheme.

The Minister is said to have discussed financial position of all the four Transport Corporations and measures that need to be taken for bringing the Corporations out of losses.

The Managing Directors and top officials of the four Corporations attended the meeting.