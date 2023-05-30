PM, CM announce ex-gratia to accident victims, injured

May 30, 2023

New Delhi: Following the road accident near Kurbur village near T. Narasipur in Mysuru district that claimed 10 lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolence and announced an ex-gratia under Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The tweet from Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said: “Deeply saddened by the tragic accident in Mysuru, Karnataka. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.” The PM has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the tragedies in Mysuru and Dhanbad. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000, the tweet added.

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, who also announced a compensation tweeted: “I was deeply moved to learn about the gory accident that claimed 10 lives. I pray for the departed souls and will give a relief of Rs. 2 lakh for each of the deceased from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The Officers concerned have been directed to provide suitable treatment to injured persons.”