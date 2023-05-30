Overspeed, NHAI authorities’ laxity blamed
News

Overspeed, NHAI authorities’ laxity blamed

May 30, 2023

T. Narasipur: Following the ghastly road accident involving a cab and a private bus at T. Narasipur yesterday, claiming 10 lives, the complaints of speed driving and negligence of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have surfaced.

If there are any curves on the Highways, the either side should have a clear view, free from weeds and shrubs, without any obstruction for vehicle drivers to pass through with ease. If there are any obstructions, the drivers can’t see the vehicles coming in the opposite direction, resulting in accident. That is precisely why the accident occurred with a thick growth of vegetation making for a jungle at the curve near Kurbur village.

NHAI authorities who should have cleared the weeds and shrubs have shown negligence, the locals alleged. Caution boards should be compulsorily installed at the curves on Highways that will prompt motorists to move carefully.

“Though NHAI collects toll on the particular Highway they have erred in their duty in maintenance of the Highway, without even installing the caution boards.”

“The next of the kin of the deceased should be paid a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh each,” urged farmer leader Kurbur Shanthakumar of State Sugarcane Growers Association.

