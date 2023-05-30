Ministers enquire health of injured

May 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Social Welfare Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister B. Nagendra visited K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital in city last evening to enquire the health condition of those injured in the road accident near Kurbur village.

The accident falls under T. Narasipur Constituency represented by Mahadevappa in the Assembly and the accident victims (nine dead and three among injured) are from Sangankal in Ballari that falls under Ballari Rural Constituency represented by Nagendra.

Dr. Mahadevappa told media persons in the hospital, “I am deeply pained by the death of 10 persons in the accident. The Government has already announced Rs. 2 lakh for the next of kin of those killed and Rs. 50,000 for the injured persons.”

The relief is being given on humanitarian grounds and doctors are treating the injured with special care. A meeting will also be conducted with the Deputy Commissioner to take steps to prevent accidents, said Dr. Mahadevappa who also apprised CM Siddharamaiah about the present condition over phone.

Minister Nagendra said “The doctors are making all efforts to save the lives of remaining three. I have spoken to the relatives of victims who hail from my Constituency (Ballari Rural). I also personally knew the deceased, who were eking out their living by preparing rottis at functions. They were also with me during election. However, I am deeply pained by this incident. The future of four-year-old Puneeth who is admitted due to injuries, appears bleak. I will also personally help them.”

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, SP Seema Latkar, DHO Dr. K.H. Prasad and several other Officers visited K.R. and Cheluvamba Hospitals.