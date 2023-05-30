Mass funeral held at Ballari
May 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mass funeral of all nine tourists from Ballari, who were killed in the head-on collision between a cab and private bus near Kurbur village on T. Narasipur in the district yesterday, was performed at their native Sangankal village in Ballari district this afternoon.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Sangankal in four ambulances, after post-mortem at the mortuary of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC and RI) that lasted till wee hours of today.

The grieving relatives accompanied by a large number of villagers, who received the bodies, performed the rituals and laid the mortal remains to rest at nine separate burial pits at the graveyard in the village.

The whole of village seemed to be waiting to catch the last sight of fellow villagers, as they had occupied every spots, including the terrace of the buildings, when the ambulances piloted by Police jeep reached the village.

Injured on treatment

On the other hand, five injured in the accident — three occupants of the cab and two of private bus — are undergoing treatment at K. R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital in Mysuru respectively.

 Shashikumar, 45 and Janardhan, 43 are being treated at Ramaiah Kempajamma Surgical Intensive Care Unit at the stone building of K.R. Hospital, with the condition of the former being critical. The remaining three are kids — Puneeth, aged 4, Gaurav, 7 son of  Puttananja, Ganagapura, Chamarajanagar district and Bhanu, 7 of Chamarajanagar who are  under treatment at Cheluvamba Hospital.

