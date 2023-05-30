Chamarajanagar District Hospital crying for attention

May 30, 2023

Patients bring table fans from home; Unhygienic conditions everywhere

Chamarajanagar: The glaring apathy of the authorities concerned, lack of proper coordination among those in-charge and gross inadequacy in supply of financial grants during the last four years have all contributed to the complete disarray in the Chamarajanagar District Hospital.

Patients are asked by the hospital staff to bring their own fans for their comfort , as all fans of the hospitals have become defunct because of the callousness of all concerned. The hapless patients and their attendants are bringing their own fans to get some comfort from the scorching heat.

At Chamarajanagar District Hospital’s Women and Children wing, pregnant women and their relatives are going through many hardships this hot summer without any fans in the hospital to get some relief. Those who can afford are bringing their own fans from their hard earned money and using them. Repeated complaints from the aggrieved about the lack of basic facilities have fallen on deaf ears as their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

The District Hospital building which looks beautiful from outside, presents a slew of problems inside. The toilets are emanating bad smell and unhygienic conditions are at a premium at the corridors.

MLA visits Hospital

Learning about the miseries of the patients and their attendants in the Hospital, newly elected Chamarajanagar MLA C. Puttarangashetty visited the hospital with District Surgeon Dr. Krishnaprasad, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Vishweshwaraiah and visited all wards and listened to the woes of the patients.

On being told that fans are not working at all, an angry MLA called the Hospital electrician and took him to task for not doing his work. Later, he also reprimanded Dr. Krishnaprasad and advised him to discharge his responsibilities properly.

“There is no cleanliness in the Hospital and there is nobody to look after it. The Hospital now comes under Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS). Though there was a suggestion that the Hospital should be handed over the DHO that has not happened. Not a rupee has been given for the repairs of the Hospital since last four years. There is nobody to take up the responsibility and there is no proper coordination among doctors. We have a new Government now and we will improve the condition of the Hospital,” said MLA Puttarangashetty.

“Some fans were not functioning because of rain and wind. The repairs works are being undertaken since two days. This is an old building and hence there are some problems. We are giving good service to the best of our ability. Some patients have brought their own fans, to get relief from hot summer. Now there is no problem,” District Surgeon Dr. Krishnaprasad said.