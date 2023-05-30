MLA asks officials to expedite works

May 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Newly elected Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda asked Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials to expedite works and meet the aspirations of the people by timely deliverance of services.

He was speaking at Chamaraja Constituency development meeting at the MCC Old Council Hall here yesterday.

Directing the officials to work for addressing people’s problems, he said that those officials and staff who cannot meet the aspirations of the people, can get themselves transferred to elsewhere where there is less work pressure.

Stating the people have elected him with a lot of hope, Harishgowda stressed on the need for bringing about real change in administration. Asking the officials not to be apathetic or lethargic in discharging their duties and responsibilities, he said that he was always ready to co-operate with the officials for addressing people’s problems and grievances.

Noting that the MCC has many young officers, the MLA stressed on the need for expediting developmental works with new and innovative ideas. Pointing out that he has come across unscientific execution of road and drainage works in some parts of the city, he instructed the officials to fill up potholes on roads, clear excavated mud and proper filling of ditches that were dug up for pipeline works.

Wanting the officials not to stop works under the pretext of shortage of funds, he urged the officials to set right the roads which were dug up for pipeline laying as it is causing a lot of hardship to motorists and pedestrians.

The MLA also directed the officials to issue notices to Contractors for any negligence or apathy for any delay or improper/ unscientific execution of works.

Continuing, Harishgowda said that he has received complaints that the roof of most of the 894 houses built under JnNURM Scheme leaked whenever it rains, he instructed the officials to address the issue in a week as the Monsoon season is set to begin next week.

He also told the officials to tell the house owners that they should maintain their houses from now on after the water leak problem is addressed.

MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Additional Commissioner Roopa, Health Officer Dr. Nagaraj, Revenue Deputy Commissioner Dasegowda, Superintending Engineer (SE) Mahesh, Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) Executive Engineer (EE) Suvarna and other officials were present.