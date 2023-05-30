Musical fountain works at KRS to be completed in a month

May 30, 2023

Works were taken up at a cost of Rs. 2.2 crore in March

Mysore/Mysuru: The renovation and restoration works of the musical fountain at Brindavan Gardens in Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam is in its final stages and is expected to be completed in a month.

The musical fountain is one of the main attractions for tourists who come to the Dam and it is located at the North Gate. Generally, the tourists, after visiting tourist spots in Mysuru and surroundings in the morning, visit KRS Dam in the evening to watch the musical fountain.

The works were taken up in March this year at an approximate cost of Rs. 2.2 crore by Mumbai-based Green Care Company. The works are almost over and the new attractive musical fountain is expected to be functional in a month’s time.

The central nozzle has been made attractive and the musical fountain will be the first hi-tech fountain in the country which will attract a lot of tourists not only from across the country but from abroad also.

According to the plan, the musical fountain will be restored with many new structural elements and architectural features. Many architectural elements and aesthetic water spouts, water troughs and tanks will be designed. The new design combines modern technology and the layout design will have aesthetic elements of architecture.

KRS Dam, which was closed following outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and also because of leopard scare, is now full of activities and tourists are visiting the Dam in large numbers.

KRS and Brindavan Gardens attract nearly 2,000 to 3,000 tourists on weekdays and about 5,000 to 6,000 tourists visit the Dam on weekends, which is fetching good revenue to CNNL. As the works of musical fountain is going on, entry to the North side of Brindavan Gardens is closed.

While adults are charged Rs. 50 per head, entry ticket to children is priced at Rs. 10 per head. Parking for a bus is Rs. 100, car Rs. 50 and Rs. 20 is charged to park a bike.