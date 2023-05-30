Brindavan Gardens temporarily closed for tourists; likely to re-open tomorrow
May 30, 2023

Heavy rains, gusty wind bring down trees, branches

Srirangapatna: Brindavan Gardens at the famed Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district has been temporarily closed for tourists since last evening after many trees and branches came crashing down due to heavy rains and gusty wind yesterday afternoon.

Heavy rains, accompanied by gusty wind and hailstones, which began to lash at about 4.30 pm yesterday, brought down rain tree, peepal tree, mahanandi tree among over 10 trees. Many large branches too broke and fell due to gusty wind.

As many branches fell on power lines, the lines snapped and a good number of electric poles have also been damaged.

A big peepal tree located in front of the boating centre got uprooted and fell on the Tourism Department shop.

The staff and tourists who were present at the spot ran helter-skelter to escape from the falling tree. Luckily, none were injured in the incident. Many plants and saplings at the Horticulture Department nursery were also destroyed.

A Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) official said that if the fallen trees and branches are cleared today, Brindavan Gardens may be reopened for tourists tomorrow (Wednesday). 

