Concrete barricades on Jumboo Savari route to be removed

September 9, 2019

Mysuru: The temporary concrete traffic barricades installed on Sayyaji Rao Road along the Jumboo Savari route will be removed soon. Speaking to Star of Mysore, DCP Muthuraj said that  the Traffic Police have been instructed to clear the said barricades ahead of Dasara.

He further said that warning notices will be issued to owners of old dilapidated buildings not to allow people to climb the buildings to watch Jumboo Savari failing which the owners would be held responsible for any accidents. The owners have been instructed in the notices to install warning signboards in front of the buildings, he added.

The DCP said that a special squad has been already constituted to stop the menace of miscreants who usually target tourists during Dasara. Persons moving suspiciously around lodges and busy areas are being interrogated, he added.

