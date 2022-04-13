Congress delegation meets Guv; demands dismissal of Eshwarappa

April 13, 2022

Bengaluru: A Congress delegation led by KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar and Opposition Leader Siddharamaiah met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot here this morning demanding the expulsion of Minister K.S. Eshwarappa from the State Cabinet as well as his arrest over contractor Santosh Patil’s death

They demanded the Governor to direct the Police to “take cognisance of the abetment to suicide of Santosh Patil by Eshwarappa and his allies”. In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, the Congress delegation alleged that the deceased had sent a message through social media terming the Minister “directly responsible” for his death.

The leaders also demanded the arrest of the Minister “in the interest of justice and equity”.