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Congress High Command likely to finalise list of Cabinet berths by tonight: Siddu

July 28, 2026

Mysuru: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the list of Ministers to be inducted into the State Cabinet may be finalised by the Congress High Command by tonight itself.

Speaking to press persons at Mysuru Airport upon his arrival by a special flight from Bengaluru this noon, Siddaramaiah, who is on a brief visit to the city for attending the 10th death anniversary (Punyasmarane) of his elder son Rakesh Siddaramaiah at Katur in Mysuru taluk, said that the Congress High Command is meeting tonight to discuss Karnataka Cabinet expansion and the list, in all likelihood, would be finalised during the meeting.

When asked when the Cabinet expansion would happen, the former CM said, this was a question to be asked to the CM and not him.

Siddaramaiah, after attending the ‘Punyasmarane,’ will fly back from Mysuru directly to the National Capital by the same flight later this evening and take part in the High Command meeting.

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