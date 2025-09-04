Congress takes out Dharmasthala Yatra

September 4, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Days after the Opposition BJP and JD(S) took out separate Yatras to Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district, in support of the famed Hindu shrine, the Chamaraja Constituency of the City Congress took out a Yatra to Dharmashtala yesterday.

N.R. MLA Tanveer Sait flagged off the Yatra in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple.

Speaking on the occasion, Sait said the Congress is taking out the Yatra with the sole aim of telling the truth to public on the Dharmasthala row. Stating that Hindus and Muslims are living in peace and harmony in city, Sait contended that there should be no politics in this regard.

Accusing the BJP of trying to create disturbances in society through false propaganda, he said that no one should hurt the religious sentiments of crores of Dharmasthala devotees.

Asserting that the Congress Yatra is not a political one, he maintained that this Yatra would have no effect on the ongoing investigation being conducted by SIT in connection with the alleged ‘mass burials’ at Dharmasthala.

Thousands of devotees left for Dharmasthala in over 20 buses and 50 cars after the launch of Yatra yesterday, led by Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda.