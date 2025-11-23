Conspiracy to derail Hampi Express foiled

November 23, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: A major attempt to derail the Hampi Express running between Mysuru and Hubballi was foiled on Saturday evening.

At around 6.50 pm, the train had departed Mysuru and was passing near Vandaraguppe between Channapatna and Ramanagara when a loud noise was heard. The loco pilot immediately halted the train and upon inspection, discovered damage to the generator car’s diesel tank, causing a fuel leak. Railway officials and Police rushed to the spot and found a thick iron block placed on the tracks, apparently intended to cause the train to derail.

Later, an additional engine was brought from Hejjala Station and attached to the train, allowing operations to resume. Thanks to the loco pilot’s quick response in stopping the train, a major disaster was averted.

The incident, which occurred close to a railway gate, left passengers anxious and staff alarmed. The process of attaching a replacement engine took nearly two hours, leading to delays for the Hampi Express as well as other trains running between Mysuru and Bengaluru.

Authorities suspect miscreants deliberately placed the iron block on the tracks to cause the derailment. Railway Police have launched an investigation.

This is not the first such incident near Vandaraguppe. In July, the Mysuru–Udaipur Express engine had suddenly caught fire in the same area, delaying services by nearly four hours.