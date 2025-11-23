1867 Mysore Silk saree anchors Akshata Murty’s new series

November 23, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Akshata Murty, entrepreneur and wife of former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has launched a cultural initiative to showcase the grandeur of Mysuru’s royal heritage and the elegance of Mysore Silk sarees to global audiences.

Through a special video series created in collaboration with London’s prestigious Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum, she is spotlighting India’s rich traditions and masterful craftsmanship.

Titled “Stories + 10 Objects,” the series highlights ten curated artefacts from South Asia, with Mysuru’s legacy taking centre stage. From royal-era toy chests to the iconic Mysore Silk saree, each object is presented as a testament to India’s timeless creativity and cultural depth.

Akshata Murty — daughter of Infosys Founders N.R. Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty and a Trustee of the V&A Museum — brings a deeply personal connection to the project, rooted in her Mysuru heritage. In one episode, she recalls the fragrance of a mango tree from her grandfather’s home, linking that memory to a traditional Indian perfume featured in the series.

Mysore Silk saree from 1867

Among the ten artefacts, one piece resonates with her the most: A Mysore Silk saree from 1867. More than just a museum exhibit, it represents continuity — the living legacy of Karnataka’s thriving silk industry. “My father is from Mysore and I spent much of my childhood visiting its Palaces and artisans,” Akshata said.

“The saree in the V&A Museum is an ancestor of the Mysore Silk industry, which still employs thousands today.”

Renowned for its subtle sheen, zari borders and regal drape, the Mysore Silk saree was once reserved for royalty under the Wadiyar dynasty. Today, it remains a symbol of elegance and exceptional craftsmanship.

For Akshata, wearing it is both homage and identity. She recalls lighting diyas outside 10 Downing Street during Deepavali, draped in a blue Mysore Silk saree paired with a Gandaberunda pendant — the emblem of the Wadiyars — a moment she describes as “bringing her roots into a global space.”

Akshata Murty’s effort comes at a time when many Indians abroad gravitate toward Western cultural norms, often distancing themselves from their heritage. Her initiative stands out as a heartfelt tribute to Indian traditions, intended to inspire pride and global recognition for Mysuru’s cultural treasures.

Through the series, the V&A Museum will also spotlight historical artefacts from the Mysore royal era, further elevating the global profile of Mysore Silk and its enduring legacy.