Cook from Hunsur drowns in canal

October 27, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 27 – A cook from Hunsur, who had come to prepare food for a house warming ceremony, was drowned after he slipped and fell into Varuna Canal on Oct. 23.

The deceased is Prabhu (41), a resident of Maruthi Layout in Hunsur and his body was traced after two days. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Prabhu, along with one Surendra and others had come to Shyadanahalli in Mysuru to prepare food for a house warming ceremony. At about 7.30 pm, he went near Varuna canal to answer nature’s call during which he slipped and fell into the canal and was swept away due to strong water current resulting in those with him unable to rescue Prabhu.

Based on the complaint from Prabhu’s wife, Metagalli Police, who had registered a case, launched a search operation to trace the body but in vain.

Finally, the body was traced in the canal near Jal Mahal Resort in Mysuru South Police limits on Oct. 25.

Body was shifted to MMC&RI mortuary, where post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family members, according to Metagalli Inspector Arun.