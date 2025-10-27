Road-kill: Fox killed on Mysuru-Bannur Road

October 27, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 27 – A fox was killed on the spot when an unidentified vehicle hit the fox when it was crossing the road near Tanthigulla on Mysuru-Bannur Main Road, it is learnt.

Indiscriminate poaching is driving foxes on the verge of extinction. It is also a good news that foxes are being spotted at some places but at the same time many foxes are being victims of road-kills, an alarming fact.

Foxes which are attracted to meat wastes dumped indiscriminately on road sides come in search of it and are getting killed by vehicles. Wildlife experts have urged the officials concerned to take steps in this regard.