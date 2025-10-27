German Shepherd, Golden Retriever crowned champions

October 27, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 27 – A German Shepherd was adjudged Best in Show (Champion) at the 11th Championship Dog Show and Obedience Trials organised by the Canine Club of Mysore, affiliated with the Kennel Club of India, at the Scouts and Guides Grounds near the Old DC’s Office in city yesterday. In the 12th edition, a Golden Retriever clinched the top honour.

The 11th National Dog Show was held in memory of late Dr. K.B. Ganapathy, Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra, with the winning German Shepherd receiving a special award in his honour. The 12th edition was dedicated to former MLA Vasu, and the victorious Golden Retriever was presented with a commemorative prize.

The judging panel comprised eminent experts — C.V. Sudarshan from Chennai, International Judge Derrick Seow Nam Soon, a life member of The Malaysia Kennel Association and M.R. Manjunath from Bengaluru.

Canine Club of Mysore office-bearers — President B.P. Manjunath, Vice-Presidents Dr. D.T. Jayaramaiah and Dr. H.C. Suresh, Secretary Dr. H. Sanjeev Murthy, Joint Secretaries T. Shashikumar, M.H. Tejaswi and L.S. Sandeep, Treasurer M.C. Vinod Kumar and members Prasad, Abhishek, Kumaraswamy, Suman, Harsha, Sanjay, Shekhar and Mohan — were present on the occasion.

Winners all

In the 12th National Dog Show, the Golden Retriever was crowned Best in Show (Champion), followed by the German Shepherd in second place and the Boxer in third. The Beagle took fourth place, the Doberman fifth, the Whippet sixth, the Standard Dachshund seventh and the Pug eighth.

At the 11th National Dog Show, the German Shepherd claimed the Best in Show title. The Doberman was placed second, followed by the Great Dane in third. The Labrador Retriever stood fourth, the Boxer fifth, the Pug sixth, the Basset Hound seventh and the Golden Retriever eighth.