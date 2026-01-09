Cop assault case: Three arrested
Cop assault case: Three arrested

January 9, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Narasimharaja (NR) Police have arrested three persons on charges of assaulting a Cop on Jan. 7.

Those arrested are 24-year-old C. Karthik, 25-year-old P.M. Bharat and 29-year-old P. Ravi, all from Kurimandi in NR Police limits.

On Jan. 7, when Constable C. Chandrashekar, attached to the Special Branch (SB) at Udayagiri Police Station and a resident of Kesare, was on his way to work on his bike at 10 am he noticed a group of youths standing behind a shop in N.R. Mohalla.

As they were speaking in an inconsistent manner, Chandrashekar, suspecting that they were under the influence of drugs, questioned them. Irked over this, they assaulted the Cop.

As they were fleeing, the Cop managed to apprehend one of the accused, identified as Karthik. The accused was taken to NR Police Station for interrogation during which he revealed the names of his accomplices.

Based on the information provided by Karthik, NR Police arrested Bharat and Ravi and produced all the three accused before a Court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

