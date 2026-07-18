Cop returns gold bracelet found in front of school gate

July 18, 2026

Mysuru: A Police Officer, who had found a gold bracelet in front of a school gate, has returned the gold ornament to its rightful owner in the presence of the School Principal.

The Police Officer, who returned the jewellery, is A.K. Rajesh, a Dy.SP at Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) in city.

Dy.SP Rajesh had come to JSS Public School at Siddarthanagar on July 15 to enquire about his son’s studies during which he noticed the gold bracelet weighing about 12 grams lying in front of the school gate and picked it up.

The Dy.SP initially thought to hand over the gold ornament to the jurisdictional Nazarbad Police. But on second thought he enquired about the gold bracelet with Principal B. Latha and came to know that one of the student’s mother, who had come in the morning to drop her ward to the school, had lost it.

The student’s mother, who was identified as Yuvaraja’s College Lecturer H.S. Sindhoora, was summoned to the school and after confirming that the gold bracelet indeed belonged to Sindhoora, Dy.SP Rajesh handed over the bracelet in the presence of the school Principal.

Sindhoora later gave an undertaking in writing to the Principal that she had lost the gold bracelet and later received it.