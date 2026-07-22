Cops recover 27 stolen mobile phones, hand them over to owners

July 22, 2026

Mysuru: Devaraja Police have recovered 27 mobile phones which were either lost or stolen from the public in their jurisdiction and have handed them over to the owners after verifying relevant documents.

The public, after they lost their mobile phones, had lodged complaints in Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal following which 27 mobile phones were traced and recovered by Devaraja Police.

How CEIR portal works

Once the complaint is made providing all details of the device and its owner on the CEIR portal, the mobile automatically gets blocked. Any attempt to use the device by inserting a new SIM card will result in the Police getting an alert about the number and location and other details of the new user.

The Cops will activate the device, call back the number, tell the receiver that it is a stolen phone and he/ she should return it or face legal consequences.

The SIM card used by the receiver provides all details making it easy for Police to get in touch with him/ her.

Details, including the IMEI number, would be uploaded onto the CEIR portal and the phone gets blocked once a complaint is lodged with the Police by the owner. Enforcement authorities would immediately get notified and could track the device whenever someone attempts to use the phone through another SIM.

CEIR also ensures lost/stolen phones were not used for illegal activities thereby helping enforcement agencies.

Do not buy mobile phones sold at throwaway prices

Police have warned the public not to buy second-hand mobile phones which are offered at throwaway prices as they may be stolen phones. The mobile phone lifters won’t use the device but sell them to strangers and gullible people. Several such people buy the second-hand phones offered at a lesser price. If somebody stumbles upon such phones, they won’t return it to its owners. As the message is received the moment the device is turned on by the buyer, Police contact and enquire them. The Police explain them the fact that the device is a stolen one which they are using and seek their cooperation in returning it to its owner.