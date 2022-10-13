Corporates can now adopt child care homes

October 13, 2022

‘Adopt a Home’ scheme, a ray of hope for lesser fortunate kids

Mysore/Mysuru: Corporate firms and multinational companies can now adopt children’s homes or child care centres through ‘Adopt a Home’ scheme under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) outreach.

The Mysuru District Administration has invited corporates, business houses and individuals who can take love, hope, friendship, trust and comfort to children staying in these homes. The aim is to have a close working relationship and a shared commitment to children and their families.

The programme offers an exceptional opportunity that allows for businesses and corporates to enrich the lives of children living in these children homes, which is required to provide a safe and nurturing environment for children who have been unfortunate enough to lose their biological parents and homes resulting in long-lasting negative effects. The scheme aims to minimise this traumatic experience.

According to Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, who is also the Head of District Child Protection Committee, corporates can contribute to overall development of Government Child Care Centres by providing facilities like building repair, construction of new rooms, outdoor games court (basketball, badminton), musical instruments etc.

Besides, they can appoint teachers and fund the teaching of yoga, music, martial arts, academics, etc. The support offered to children will enhance their physical, emotional, intellectual, social and moral development.

It will also ensure safety and well-being of such children enabling them to survive and reach his/her full potential. Moreso, business houses can see the best utilisation of CSR resources and achieve positive results for society, the DC said in a press release.

While addressing needs of children in these homes, corporates can provide help to children requiring care and protection, enabling the children to transform their lives in a positive way and guide them.

Those who wish to take-up activities must sign a Government-approved Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that includes the activities to be undertaken, time-limit, details about the participating team and so on. For details, contact District Child Protection Unit, Anjanadri Main Road, Vijayanagar 4th Stage, 2nd Phase, Mysuru or call Ph: 0821-2543003.